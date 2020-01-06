Buffalo Marathon introduces new challenge for local runners

Runners have until August 9 to complete 48.6 total miles. As a reward, those who finish will get a unique medal to display.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Marathon has announced a new socially distant 'puzzle challenge' for local runners to complete since the original race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While typically the marathon is run all at once, this virtual challenge is a bit different. The challenge starts Monday, June 1 and goes until August 9. Runners will have over two months to complete a full marathon, half marathon, a 10K and a 5K, for a total distance of 48.6 miles.

Runners can complete the miles a little bit at a time, as long as they add up to 48.6 when the challenge ends. The total each participant would have to run on a daily basis is just .7 miles.

For each distance a runner completes, they will earn a piece of a puzzle, which when put together will become a medal for accomplishing the entire virtual race.

Runners will need to register to complete the challenge and track their progress on RunSignUp. It costs $60 if runners want their medals mailed to them after August 9.

The Marathon will be donating money to three non-profits who have supported the race in the past. The three organizations will be picked by Puzzle Challenge participants