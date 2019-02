LOCKPORT, N.Y. — It was a chilly day for a run in Lockport on Saturday morning for the 39th annual Lockport 10-Miler.

It started at 10 a.m. outside the Lockport library, with about 500 runners combined tackling the 10 and 5-mile courses.

After the race, runners even got to enjoy a tasty chili cook-off.

All proceeds will benefit the historic Palace Theatre.

Our own Heather Waldman also ran in the race.