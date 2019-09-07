NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A race that let people jog on an airport runway last summer will be back for another year.

The NFTA announced Tuesday morning that the Calspan "Run the Runway 5K" will once again bring runners to the main runway at the Niagara Falls International Airport this summer.

The race will take place on Sunday, August 18 and will provide a unique experience for runners. There will also be a kids race this year.

Some of the proceeds from the run will benefit the Niagara Aerospace Museum at the airport.

Click here to sign up for the 5K.