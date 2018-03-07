NIAGARA FALLS, NY - A 5k race is coming to a runway near you this August.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Tuesday on August 19, the Niagara International Airport will host the Calspan Run The Runway 5k - a first of its kind race in WNY, right on its 10,825 foot long runway.

A portion of the proceeds from the race will go to the Friends of Family Support Association, 914th Tactical Airlift Wing, which provides various support services to military members and their families.

Local race management company Eclipse Multi-Sport is coordinating the 5k, and you can find more information and register for the race on their website.

