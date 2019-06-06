BUFFALO, N.Y. — A historic part of Delaware Park is back open to visitors for the first time in decades tonight.

The city officially re-opened the Rumsey Shelter House, near Delaware and Forest, after half a million dollars in restoration work.

It was built in 1935 with bathrooms, seating and a fireplace for people in the park, but it was closed, vacant and falling into disrepair for 30 years until renovations started last year.

"The doors and windows were all boarded shut, and it was really a neglected corner of the park," said Greg Robinson, Olmsted parks Conservancy. "It was really as much reuse as possible, a lot of the interior tilework and brickwork is original, just received a good cleaning."

The shelter's available there for you to use. It will be open at 7am to 8pm everyday.