CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Rue21 Inc. is returning to Buffalo, officially opening this week at the Walden Galleria.

The Pennsylvania-based retailer, which caters to the deep-discount teen and young adult market, will hold a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by grand opening festivities starting Saturday.

Rue21 previously had locations in the Buffalo area, but its local stores closed by 2017.