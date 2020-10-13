Ruby Tuesday's Cheektowaga location owes $60K in rent, lawsuit alleges

Ruby Tuesday Inc. was alerted in June that it was in default of monthly rent for the restaurant,

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Another national chain is behind on rent for one of its Buffalo area outlets, a new lawsuit alleges.

Ruby Tuesday Inc. was alerted in June that it was in default of monthly rent for the restaurant at 1669 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga, according to a lawsuit filed by its landlord, 93 NYRPT LLC.