HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Ruby Tuesday location in Hamburg has unexpectedly shut its doors.

A sign was posted on the door of the McKinley Parkway restaurant that reads, "We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused you and look forward to serving you in our of our other restaurants soon."

There is no word on how many employees were impacted by this or why they were forced to close.

2 On Your Side has reached to Ruby Tuesday corporate and still haven't heard back. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

