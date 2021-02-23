Rt. 93 bridge over Twelve Mile Creek in town of Porter scheduled to be replaced

The New York State Department of Transportation says the work is expected to take about four months. Motorists can expect detours.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Starting Monday, March 1, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) says work will begin to replace the Rt. 93 Bridge over Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Porter.

The bridge sits on the stretch of Youngstown Lockport Road (Rt. 93) that connects Porter Center to Ransomville. It's close to the intersection of Dickersonville Road.

Passenger vehicles will be directed to a posted detour along Dickersonville, Braley and Porter Center Roads. Trucks will be detoured along NY Routes 18 and 425.

The work is weather dependent and expected to take about four months.