Route 198 repair work set for Saturday

Bridge deck and joint repair work will result in detours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your travels take you onto the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) this weekend, prepare for your trip to take a little longer.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) says bridge deck and joint repair work will close the westbound 198 ramp to the northbound I-190 from approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday. Traffic will be directed to follow a posted detour.

Northbound traffic on the I-190 will be directed to exit at Niagara Street to the northbound I-190 ramp.

Drivers are reminded to slow down through work zones and to Move Over one lane if possible when encountering vehicles along the road displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles. They are also reminded that fines are doubled for speeding through a work zone.