Roycroft Summer Festival set for June 26 & 27

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Dates have been announced for the Roycroft Summer Arts & Crafts Festival in East Aurora.
The 45th annual event, put on by the Roycrofters-At-Large-Association, will take place June 26 & 27 from 10 AM until 5 PM each day. This is the third year the festival will take place at the Classic Rink on Riley St. The rink provides an outdoor venue, but has a roof to provide protection from the sun and any potential inclement weather.
The two-day show will feature crafters in fine art in wood, metal, fabric, jewelry, clay, glass, book arts, prints, drawing, painting and photography.
Admission to the festival is $5 for adults, free for children under 16.
The Roycroft Summer Festival will follow all CDC guidelines and recommendations.