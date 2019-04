LEWISTON, N.Y. — British progressive rock legends YES, Asia, John Lodge of the Moody Blues, Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy and guest vocalist Arthur Brown are part of a stacked lineup heading to Artpark this summer.

The Royal Affair Tour will hit the stage on June 25 as part of Tuesdays in the Park presented by M&T Bank.

Tickets can be purchased online at artpark.net or tickets.com and they go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 A.M.