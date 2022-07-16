Motorcycle crash closes Route 33 West; person taken to ECMC

Buffalo Police said the motorcycle was traveling west when it struck a guard rail around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist was taken to ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders responded to a serious motorcycle crash, prompting the closure of Route 33 West between Humboldt Parkway to Best Street.

Buffalo Police said the motorcycle was traveling west when it struck a guard rail around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The person operating it was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Police said motorcyclist's injuries "appear serious in nature."

By 6 p.m., police had closed off the road going into downtown Buffalo. The crash happened near the Best Street exit ramp.

Police advised motorists to use alternate routes with crews still on the scene. A 2 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene saw a motorcycle and a helmet in the roadway.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a motorcycle accident on the 33 westbound near the Best Street exit. That stretch of the 33 has been closed to traffic. Motorists should use alternate routes. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) July 16, 2022