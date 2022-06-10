Roundman sculpture in place at Buffalo's Outer Harbor

The steel sculpture was built with steel donated from Bethlehem Steel. It can be found in the same location where the Flatman sculpture used to be.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Meet Roundman, a sculpture that was recently installed at Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

"He has big shoes to fill because Flatman was a hit at this site for many years, and it's a beacon of visitors and engaging the sense of wonder and curiosity," Joan Kesner, the regional director for Western New York in Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, said Thursday.

"You know the pandemic has put a toll on everybody, especially the art community, and I'm so glad I know it took five years, but I'm so glad to see that we're moving forward with these sculptures along our beautiful waterfront."

You can see round man on the Bell Slip at the Buffalo Outer Harbor.