BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. News and World Report has released its annual national rankings for hospitals by specialty. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center comes in at #14 on the Best Hospitals for Cancer list.

U.S. News complies an overall Best Hospitals list each year, as well as the top-performer in 16 specialties. To be ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the most medically complex patients.

The cancer rankings compared 885 hospitals across all fifty states.

Roswell Park also achieved the highest hospital rating possible for the success of lung and colon cancer operations.

The list also recognized the numbers of nurses on staff.

This is a huge jump for Roswell, which was ranked as the #30 cancer hospital by U.S. News and World Report last year.

