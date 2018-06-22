Since Roswell Park’s Center for Immunotherapy opened in 2009, researchers have produced several breakthroughs in cancer treatment.

They include the SurVaxM vaccine to treat brain cancer (glioblastoma) that has shown promise in clinical trials.

There is also the historic CimaVax trial now ongoing. That is a lung cancer vaccine that was developed in Cuba.

Looking ahead, researchers are optimistic about a new approach that involves genetically arming stem cells that produce enhanced immune cells that can defend against cancer potentially for life.

The FDA still needs to approve this trial, and Ride for Roswell funds are slated to support it.

