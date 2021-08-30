Roswell Park unveils plans for its Scott Bieler Amherst Center

Park Club Lane expansion named for auto dealer and long-time Roswell Park supporter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park will soon have an expanded hub for cancer patients in and around Buffalo's northern suburbs.

Plans were unveiled Monday for The Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center. The naming honors the auto dealer and long-time Roswell Park supporter and the significant personal contribution Bieler has made to the cancer center.

"For years, I have witnessed the hope that family members, friends, customers and co-workers have been given thanks to the amazing care provided by Roswell Park," says Bieler, President and CEO at the West Herr Automotive Group. "I want Roswell Park to continue their incredible work for patients and cancer research for years to come, and that’s why my commitment remains unyielding. I am thankful to our many Western New York customers and their generous support of West Herr that allows us to give back to this community in so many positive ways.”

Highlights of the project include:

Expanded, relocated community diagnostic & treatment center will create northern WNY hub

To feature infusion center, pharmacy, lab and care from team of subspecialists

Construction on 26,000-square-foot center on Park Club Lane slated to begin this year

"Expanding our comprehensive care with the Scott Bieler Amherst Center means that more patients will have access to high-quality diagnostic services and world-renowned treatment in their own backyard, experiencing hope and comfort as soon as they walk through the doors," says Candace S. Johnson, PhD, President, CEO and M&T Bank Chair in Leadership at Roswell Park. "Scott’s incredibly generous contribution is making this possible for patients. He is tireless in his dedication to helping this community, and the impact of his kindness will touch every patient that comes through our doors for decades to come."

After the building is completed in two years, all services from 100 College Parkway in Williamsville will move to the new location. New services offered there will include imaging (radiology) services, onsite lab work and pharmacy, and an expanded list of subspecialty care provided by experts focusing on gynecologic, urologic, dermatologic, gastrointestinal and thoracic (lung/chest) cancers and lymphoma.