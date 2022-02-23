Roswell Park to add beds as patient volume and revenue continue to grow

The Buffalo cancer hospital has more than doubled revenue in the last decade from $545 million in 2012 to $1.03 billion in 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As patient volume from Western New York and beyond increases, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is expanding its bed count by 18%.

The Buffalo cancer hospital has more than doubled revenue in the last decade from $545 million in 2012 to $1.03 billion in 2021. That’s while federal research funds increased at a much slower rate — $84.5 million to $93.2 million.

The majority of growth has come from patient services, with clinical revenue growing 89% from inpatient and outpatient. That’s expected to increase even more when the hospital opens a $23 million larger outpatient service site in Amherst in 2023.