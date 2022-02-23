x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Roswell Park to add beds as patient volume and revenue continue to grow

The Buffalo cancer hospital has more than doubled revenue in the last decade from $545 million in 2012 to $1.03 billion in 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As patient volume from Western New York and beyond increases, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is expanding its bed count by 18%.

The Buffalo cancer hospital has more than doubled revenue in the last decade from $545 million in 2012 to $1.03 billion in 2021. That’s while federal research funds increased at a much slower rate — $84.5 million to $93.2 million.

The majority of growth has come from patient services, with clinical revenue growing 89% from inpatient and outpatient. That’s expected to increase even more when the hospital opens a $23 million larger outpatient service site in Amherst in 2023.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

In Other News

Niagara Falls Police are warning residents about a snow plowing scam targeting the elderly