BUFFALO, N.Y. - Roswell Park officials are not answering questions about a staff member who swapped out a narcotic in syringes and replaced it with water. Several patients developed infections and had to be treated with antibiotics.

In an email, Two On Your Side asked Roswell, when did Roswell learn that narcotics were replaced with water in syringes, what was the narcotic, how many patients developed infections and more.

Roswell responded with the following statement: "Because this issue is under active investigation, we cannot comment further."

An Erie County Health Department spokesperson said "we have no role in this investigation. This is the responsibility of the NYSDOH."

When Two On Your Side reached out to the New York State Department of Health, this was the response: "The Department is aware of an investigation into this incident that is being conducted by Roswell. As they are the lead investigators, please contact the facility with questions."

Two On Your Side got a response from the District Attorney saying that the New York State Attorney General is investigating this incident. We have reached out to the New York State Attorney General's office for confirmation, but have not heard back yet.

