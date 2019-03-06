BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center brought out its victory bell for a special occasion: Sunday was National Cancer Survivor's Day.

"Ringing out" is a tradition. Patients ring that victory bell to signify the end of treatment.

Some Patients say they couldn't have gotten through treatment without all the support they received from the community.

This year marked the 32nd year of National Cancer Survivor's Day.

And this month, the annual Ride for Roswell will take place. Coverage of the event begins Friday, June 21.

