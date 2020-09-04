BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park IV passed away Wednesday after fighting cancer for 20 years, according to the hospital.

Park was one of the first volunteers to work with the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, which raised money for the cancer institution that was started by his great-grand father. The hospital said he's raised over $1 million as the chair for the Walk of Life program since 1997.

Park was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2000. When he was diagnosed, patients with that specific type of cancer were given a life expectancy of five years, but Park stayed in remission for 13 years.

President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center said Park was an important part of the Roswell Park community and that he will be deeply missed.

Park also served as the Director of Individualized Studies at SUNY Buffalo State for over 40 years. During his time there Park recieved the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Professional Service and the Buffalo State College President’s Award for Excellence in Academic Advisement.

The family asks that in place of flowers, gifts should be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

A celebration of his life will be held in the future, according to the hospital.

