Roswell Park doctor weighs in on recent study which shows pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in young women than young men

The data shows pancreatic cancer rates are rising rapidly among women 55 and younger.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Newly published results from a study on pancreatic cancer show that rates are rising among younger women.

The data, published this month in the peer-reviewed, journal Gastroenterology, shows pancreatic cancer rates are rising rapidly among women 55 and younger. Cases have risen 2.4% compared to men in that same age range. Cases among Black women were 2.23% higher than in young Black men.

Dr. Christos Fountzilas, medical oncologist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo says researchers don't exactly know why that is.

There are common risk factors, like smoking, alcohol use, and obesity, though they're not unique to Western New York.

Unlike other cancers that are more easily detected — and some even highly treatable — pancreatic cancer can lurk, and it's highly lethal.

"It's expected to be the second most common cause of cancer-related death by 2030. Unfortunately, when symptoms start, for the majority of patients, we're not dealing with a curable condition," said Dr. Fountzilas.

There aren't effective screenings for the general population, but Roswell Park has a high-risk clinic where they're working to better prevent, detect, and treat pancreatic cancer. Their genetics program screens pancreatic cancer patients for hereditary syndromes.

"That's something that can potentially save lives down the line and prevent more deadly cancers from happening within families," said Dr. Fountzilas.

Roswell Park also has new experimental treatments to try to block cancer growth signals and improve the effects on the immune system.

"When we identify certain genes that the cancer is addicted to, if we block them then we can slow the cancer growth, strike cancer, and eventually help them live longer," said Dr. Fountzilas.

Last year a research team led by Roswell Park scientists discovered a molecule that kills pancreatic cancer cells.

Doctors say there's still a long way to go when it comes to research and treatment but stress the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and knowing your family history.

"[We need to] ask our primary care doctors, 'Am I at risk for pancreatic cancer?' And if I am, what's the best way I can go into a screening program," said Dr. Fountzilas.