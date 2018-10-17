BUFFALO, NY — Roswell Park's Dr. Kunle Odunsi has joined the National Academy of Medicine.

Being selected to be a part of this prestigious academy is one of the highest honors anyone can receive in the medical field, according to a press release from Roswell Park.

Dr. Ondunsi says while he is honored to be elected into the organization, he sees it as an opportunity to advance his work in cancer research.

"For me personally, it provides a platform to be able to discuss complex health issues," said Ondunsi. "Especially, how to translate some of the basic discoveries from the laboratories at an accelerated pace of using this information to treat cancer patients. "

He is the first physician from Roswell Park to become a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

