Roswell Park holding open house on March 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The need for nurses continues to be one of the greatest challenges in health care right now.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is holding an open house in an effort to bolster their staff. The cancer center refers to its nursing staff as the backbone of the hospital and the ones to advocate for patients while delivering the highest quality care.

The open house will take place at Roswell Park on March 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone interested in attending should register online. Refreshments and free parking will be available.

Nurses of all skill levels are welcome, including recent and soon-to-be nursing graduates. Those who attend will have a chance to learn about oncology nursing, hear from fellow nurses and take part in on-site interviews.

“I have the best job anyone could ask for,” said Mary Colleen House, MSN, BSN, RN. “Roswell Park is a place of hope and support, and we are helping people live with dignity.”

Open positions include both full and part-time.

Attendees are encouraged to park in the ramp across from the main hospital on Elm and Carlton streets in Buffalo.