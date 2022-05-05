Roswell Park teams up with Buffalo Fire Department to keep first responders safe

Roswell Park says cancer is the most dangerous threat to firefighter health and safety today.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Everyone knows every time a call goes out at the firehouse, firefighters are putting their lives on the line.

What many might not know is that according to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, cancer is the most dangerous threat to a firefighter's health and safety. To address the risk, the cancer center is teaming up with the Buffalo Fire Department (BFD) to develop ongoing initiatives to keep first responders safe.

Through this new initiative, BFD will:

Enhance annual medical physicals for first responders through thorough exams and cancer screening tests

Implement new post-exposure safety procedures including decontamination wipes and “shower within an hour” protocol using a specially formulated shampoo/body wash, with wipes and body wash donated by Roswell Park to be distributed to all 19 firehouses within the Department

Distribute three-season parkas with removable, washable liners to EMS personnel, greatly reducing potential for contact exposures to toxic substances for both EMS personnel and community members they serve

"The Buffalo Fire Department is proud to be a part of this latest life-saving initiative, along with our ongoing collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 as we continue to develop new processes, and procedures that will ensure the health and safety of our Firefighters and First Responders everywhere," said City of Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

Roswell says national data suggest firefighters have a 9% higher risk of getting cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from it than the general population.

This new partnership is an extension of the First Responders Screening Program which Roswell Park launched in late 2020. Since that time, more than 250 first responders have been screened.

“You do so much for your community, but it’s critical that as first responders, you take a moment to take care of yourselves,” says Candace S. Johnson, PhD, President, CEO and M&T Presidential Chair in Leadership at Roswell Park. “Anytime we at Roswell Park can do something to reduce that cancer burden, we are happy to help.”