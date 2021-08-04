Roswell Park will now have an expanded Head & Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Speech Pathology and Dental center that will double the number of exam rooms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park is expanding the space that services patients of its Head & Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Speech Pathology & Dental Center.

Roswell Park is creating a facility where all physicians, surgeons, nurses and additional staff are working together in a team model. This team model will be housed in a 12,00-square-foot ambulatory care center on the third floor of Roswell park's main building.

Construction is underway and expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

“It’s exciting for all of us to see this work now in progress,” says Wesley Hicks, Jr., MD, FACS, Chair of the Department of Head & Neck/Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Roswell Park. “Our patients’ needs guided every planning decision. The new space will support the careful integration of many different clinical and supportive services necessary for the care of cancer patients.”

The exam rooms on this floor will be in a pod layout, and Roswell Park officials say it will feature a "brighter, airy design enhanced by significant natural light."