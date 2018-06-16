BUFFALO, NY — It didn't take long for Christine Pieri to find her way into the nursing industry. Pieri, a Roswell Park nurse, graduated from nursing school on a Saturday and started at Roswell the following Monday.

Fifty years later, she's still doing it.

A big celebration was held to honor Pieri's 50 years of service on Friday.

"This is where I belong — this is my job," Pieri said. "I feel like I give to my patients every day, and they give back to me, which is the most important thing."

