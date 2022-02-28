Roswell, Ciminelli ready to start $23 million Amherst project

The developer is Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. through its affiliates, 199 PCL Associates LLC and Amherst 203 APL RKC LLC.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has set an April date to begin construction on its new Amherst location - the Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center..

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. - the project developer - is seeking $393,750 in sales tax breaks to help finance the $16.4 million in construction and development costs. The project, including new medical equipment, has a $23 million price tag. The developer is Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. through its affiliates, 199 PCL Associates LLC and Amherst 203 APL RKC LLC.

Documents filed with the Amherst Industrial Development Agency indicate construction on the two-story, 30,000-square-foot building at 203 Park Club Lane will start in April and expected to be completed by September 2023.