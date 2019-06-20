CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A heavily used bridge in Cheektowaga is open for rush hour, but will close again for on-going repairs after it was hit by a dump truck Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the State Thruway Authority says the vehicle hit the underside of the Rossler St. bridge that crosses over the Thruway.

A spokesperson for the New York State Police says the driver, a 42-year-old Grand Island man, said he forgot to put the boom down. He'd just gotten on the Thruway and only traveled half a mile when he hit the bridge.

The bridge closed immediately after. The right lane reopened at 2 P.M. for the afternoon rush hour, but will close down again completely at 7 P.M. so repair work can continue.

The driver was not hurt, but cited for driving a vehicle over height.