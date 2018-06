Rosina Foods celebrated the company's expansion on Friday.

During the celebration, Rosina Foods shared the success of a new 'Customer Focus Center' at its French Road location. The new manufacturing lines and machinery will let the business put out 15 million pounds more of pasta and frozen food each year.

Rosina Foods got $5.5 million in grants from the state for the project. The governor's office says it has created 50 new jobs so far.

© 2018 WGRZ