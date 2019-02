AMHERST, N.Y. — The high winds that were all across Western New York Sunday did damage to many homes and business, but it also completely blew the roof off of one collegiate campus bookstore.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the roof of the bookstore at the University at Buffalo North Campus blew off.

The bookstore will be closed until further notice. There was no one inside the bookstore because it wasn't open.