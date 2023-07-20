22 annual Ronald Mcdonald Charities 5K

Ronald McDonald charities of WNY is lacing up their shoes and hosting their annual 5K.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lace up your shoes and join 1,000 runners to benefit the Ronald Mcdonalds Charities of WNY.

The 22nd annual race takes place on July 26 at 6:30pm. Runners or walkers can pre-register at runsignup.com individually or with a team. The course will go through Elmwood Village, and is a USATF-Certified course. People can also register for the race in person on the day of up until the race time.

Runner registration includes a custom runner's hat, and food after the race.

Following the race there will be a post-race party featuring dinner, drinks, and live music. The party is open to runners, and non-runners with a wristband required. Non-runners can pay $10 for a post-party ticket.

Children eight years or younger at the event can enjoy a Fisher-Price PlaySpace that will have interactive activities.