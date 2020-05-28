Ronald McDonald House of Buffalo annual run is going virtual

The event will be held as a virtual 5K run and walk this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can still lace up your running shoes and participate in the Ronald McDonald House of Buffalo annual run — the only difference is this year it's a virtual event.

The virtual run kicks off on Saturday, July 25th, and you have until Wednesday, July 29th to complete your run and record your time online.

Participants are encouraged to run, jog, or walk at any location (you can even use your treadmill) to complete the 3.1 miles in support of the local charity.

Registration is $20.

You can register as an individual or as a team. Anyone who was previously registered for the regular run will be automatically transitioned to a virtual runner.

The Top Team Fundraiser and the Top Individual Fundraiser will receive a $100 gift certificate donated by Wegmans.

Ronald McDonald House has a fundraising goal of $100,000.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of WNY, Inc. is part of a global network of Ronald McDonald Houses and programs that serve nearly six million children and families each year.