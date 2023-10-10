Rolling Hills Asylum ghost hunts

Do you love all things paranormal? We may have the perfect opportunity for you.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Do you love all things paranormal? We may have the perfect opportunity for you.

The Rolling Hills Asylum is hosting ghost hunts this Halloween season for all those who dare to step foot in the haunted building after hours in the dark.

They have deadtime hunts going on all throughout October from the 9th - 17th. People can purchase tickets for them online here.

Hunts happen starting at 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. They also offer self-guided tours during the daylight as well.

Those looking to participate must be 18 years old or older and have valid ID when coming to a ghost hunt. Their own parent must accompany those ages 14-17-years-old.

Rolling Hills Asylum is a TRULY HAUNTED Asylum with REAL GHOSTS! All of October is Halloween! Daytime Asylum Strolls,... Posted by The Official Rolling Hills Asylum on Monday, October 2, 2023

Before the building was known as Rolling Hills Asylum it was initially named the Genesee County Poor Farm. It was the housing for orphaned children, families, impoverished elderly, physically handicapped, mentally unstable, morally corrupt, and even criminals according to their website.