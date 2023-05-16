Roll-over accident on Grant Street sent 4 people to hospital for treatment

Buffalo Police report that the accident happened around 10:45 a.m. at the 198 entrance ramp.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four people were sent to the hospital for treatment following an roll-over accident on Grant Street on Tuesday.

A Buffalo Fire Air Truck was stopped when it was rear-ended by a car. The car then rolled over.

One person in the car had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Another person in that vehicle was taken to by ambulance to the hospital as well. Two firefighters were taken to ECMC for treatment.