'Rogue horse' causes traffic problems for students in Starpoint

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — It's not everyday that a horse is causing traffic delays here in Western New York, but in Niagara County that's exactly what happened.

Starpoint Central School District shared this photo on their Instagram page Thursday. The school district went back to school Thursday and if circumstances already weren't crazy enough, add a horse causing traffic delays to the list.

"Reopening day #1 is going well. We planned for everything except...a rogue horse causing traffic problems in the morning," the district shared in the Instagram post below.