WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A charity Easter egg hunt held Saturday morning in West Seneca served as a fundraiser for four families with children battling life-threatening illnesses.

The second Rockin' Easter Egg Hunt was held at Harlem Road Park, and it was put together by members of Sweet Buffalo Rocks.

The group encourages painting and hiding kindness rocks around Western New York. Children at the event found an egg, then matched the number inside that egg with a painted rock that they could take home.

While the rocks, which cost $3, will sell out, the event runs until 3 p.m.

