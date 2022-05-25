'Rock the Locks' outdoor concert series coming to Lockport

The free outdoor summer concert series will start in June and will continue through September featuring different musical entertainment each month.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — An outdoor concert series is coming to Lockport this summer.

Lockport Main Street announced Tuesday that "Rock the Locks" will be held one Friday every month on Canal Street in downtown Lockport. The free outdoor summer concert series will start in June and will continue through September featuring different musical entertainment each month.

You can find the full schedule below:

Friday, June 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, August 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, September 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The first outdoor concert on June 10 will kick off at 5 p.m. on Canal Street with local vendors and food including the Whole Empanada, Chenez's Popcorn, Lockport Main Street merch and a concessions stand. Music will begin at 6 p.m with opener James Robert Kibby, followed by long-time WNY band Acoustic Jelly.

Event organizers note that picnic tables will be available for guests to use; however, anyone planning on attending the concert series is advised to come early and bring a lawn chair.

"Lockport Main Street is grateful to have NetPlus Alliance as the 2022 title sponsor for Rock the Locks," said LMS event planner Grace Platt. "Bringing more programming and events to the heart of downtown Lockport is LMS’s mission. In addition to the Lockport Community Farmers Market that is hosted every Saturday, Canal Street will be brimming with events for the whole community to enjoy this year. We appreciate Jennifer Murphy and her team at NetPlus Alliance for supporting our programming and for making Rock the Locks possible!"