Rochester mayor's trial will scrutinize campaign financing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is scheduled to go on trial this week along with two associates on charges they broke campaign finance rules during her 2017 reelection campaign.

The three are charged with exceeding campaign finance limits by illegally moving money between her campaign committee and the now-defunct PAC.

Warren lost in the Democratic primary this year and is scheduled to leave office in January. Deputy Mayor James Smith would take over for the remainder of her term if she is convicted on one of two felony counts she faces.