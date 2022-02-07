Rochester man sentenced for forcing minor into sex trafficking in exchange for drugs

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross said that Peter R. Kiwitt, 63, who was convicted of sex trafficking by coercion, was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United States Attorney's Office Western District of New York announced Monday that a Rochester man was sentenced for forcing a minor into sex trafficking in exchange for drugs.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross said that Peter R. Kiwitt, 63, who was convicted of sex trafficking by coercion, was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison and 15 years supervised release.

According to the news release, Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa M. Marangola stated that in January 2019, Rochester Police responded to a home on reports of a fatal overdose involving a minor victim.

When officers arrived at the home, the owner told police that he found the minor dead on his living room floor and called 911. But he also told officers that he brought the minor victim to his home to engage in sex acts with her.

The investigation revealed that Kiwitt, who is a registered sex offender, used the victim’s addiction to heroin to coerce her to engage in sex acts with men in the Rochester area.