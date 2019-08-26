AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police say a Rochester man is under arrest after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child.

According to police the incident took place shortly after noon on Monday at a store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst between Yorkshire Road and Braxmar Road. Police say the victim was a 10-year-old boy.

Michael Johnson, 29, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and forcible touching. He's currently being held on bail.

Officers gathered information from both the victim and surveillance video from a nearby restaurant.

