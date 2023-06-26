Rochester author bikes across NYS with his new book with WNY ties

A Rochester author is personally delivering his very 1st book to more than 40 different libraries. He's dropping them off as he makes his way across NYS on his bike.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — An author from Rochester is personally delivering his very first book to more than 40 different libraries. He's dropping them off as he makes his way across NYS on his bike.

This local book author is killing two birds with one stone. Keith Partington is completing a health challenge and he is also getting the word out on his new book called "Fraternal Resolve".

Now that Partington has retired, he has spent the past few years participating in the Canalway Challenge, which is a 524 mile ride across the New York state canal system and 360-miles along the Erie Canalway Trail.

This year, he is taking copies of his new book along with him. He is donating a copy of his new book to every single library he comes across during the challenge, which is a little more than 40 libraries. He is also offering to talk about both his book and the challenge.

This is also a way for him to learn about and discover other local communities he otherwise wouldn't have visited.

"So I was in Albion last week and the local historian, librarian took me in and told me some stories, so I am learning a lot about my local community. And it's just a lot of fun," Partington said.

His new book is based in Western New York and has several references to Niagara Falls and the Buffalo Bills. Partington said people who have read his book have told him that those references bring back memories of that time here.