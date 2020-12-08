Rochester airport to be renamed to honor Frederick Douglass

Our partner station, WHEC, reports that the airport's new name will be “Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester International Airport will be renamed to honor the abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who lived in the city for a large portion of his life after escaping slavery.

On Tuesday the Monroe County Legislature voted to rename the airport to "Frederick Douglass- Greater Rochester International Airport," according to our partner station WHEC.

WHEC said the decision doesn't have to be approved by the FAA, but the airport must file paperwork in order to report the change on its FAA certificate.

“We are proud that this landmark legislation passed with such overwhelming support. Honoring Frederick Douglass, one of Monroe County’s most influential residents, in renaming the Airport is something that our community can take great pride in," said legislators Vincent Felder and Karla Boyce in a joint statement. "While taking this action to change the Airport’s name to the ‘Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport’ is something that has been discussed over the years, we feel fortunate to have been a part of this historic action.”