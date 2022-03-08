$1.5M will help remove another part of former Robert Moses Parkway

Officials want to remove the former Robert Moses Parkway from Whirlpool State Park all the way up to the Town of Lewiston.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A committee on Wednesday approved $1.5 million that will go toward removing another part of the former Robert Moses Parkway.

They want to remove the part from Whirlpool State Park all the way up to the Town of Lewiston. This step helps the project move forward.

2 On Your Side talked with the Niagara Regional Director for New York State Parks, who walked us through the whole, lengthy process of how this project will happen.

"It's an involved project process," Mark Mistretta said. "The scoping phase is a technical term the Department of Transportation uses for large projects, and it involves the community, aggressive community outreach, planning and design through alternatives, looking at the environmental phases, the environmental aspect of a project, and the outcomes.

"And through this process at the other end, we have completed what's called a design report, which will provide a preferred concept. It will have costs associated with it, and it will set the stage for the next phase of design, which would be final design once the direction is determined."