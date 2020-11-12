Robby Takac to live stream sing-a-long to benefit Music Is Art

The 'pay what you can' event is set to take place Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How does the idea of having a sing-a-long with Goo Goo Doll's Robby Takac right in your own living room sound?

'Robby Claus' is hoping you'll join him in a 'pay what you can' virtual event next Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m. The holiday happening benefits the Music is Art Foundation.

Music is Art is a non-profit organization founded by Takac in 2003 to enrich the WNY community through music.

Dubbed the “Robby Clause’s Streaming On The Web Sing Along Thing,” he’ll be performing an acoustic set of holiday favorites and some fun Goo songs. The 30-minute show comes on the heels of the band's Christmas album release, "It's Christmas All Over".

In addition to the sing-a-long, Takac will personally be sending one of a kind autographed Goo Goo Dolls memorabilia to the top 5 supporters of this fundraiser.