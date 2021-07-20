x
Robby Takac hosting acoustic event to benefit Music is Art

A very limited number of tickets are available for the live in-person 'Acoustic Stumble 3,' which will also be live streamed on StageIt.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lucky few will get an up close and personal performance next month from Goo Goo Dolls member Robby Takac.

Takac will perform in front of a small live audience in Buffalo on August 21 with all proceeds benefiting the 2021 Music is Art Festival. 'Acoustic Stumble 3' will also be live streamed on StageIt and is a 'pay what you can' event.

In-person tickets are available now and include a meet and greet with Takac, photo opportunity, an autographed MiA Festival poster, a piece of Goo Goo Dolls memorabilia and a MiA pewter pin.

