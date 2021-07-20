Robby Takac hosting acoustic event to benefit Music is Art

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lucky few will get an up close and personal performance next month from Goo Goo Dolls member Robby Takac.

Takac will perform in front of a small live audience in Buffalo on August 21 with all proceeds benefiting the 2021 Music is Art Festival. 'Acoustic Stumble 3' will also be live streamed on StageIt and is a 'pay what you can' event.