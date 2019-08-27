NEW YORK, USA — Williamsville native and former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski was in New York City Tuesday morning to make an announcement about his future plans.

A release from Abacus Health Products says the former all-star tight end has signed with the company to support and market its offerings, including CBDMEDIC pain relief products.

"I'm excited to partner with Abacus-a company that I truly believe in, and start a new chapter of my career as an advocate for CBD in recovery," said Gronkowski. "During my career, I pushed myself while recovering from nine surgeries and countless injuries. I was in near constant pain and needed to make a change."

Abacus Health Products Inc. develops and markets over-the-counter topical medicines that its company statement says includes organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-containing hemp extract containing CBD.