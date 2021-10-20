Roadwork to begin on I-86 next week

A portion I-86 in the towns of Carrollton and Allegany will be closed for culvert replacement.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Drivers within the Seneca Nation need to beware of roadwork on I-86 is set to start next week.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, I-86 will be closed in both direction from Exit 23 (US 219 South) to Exit 24 (NY Route 417) for culvert replacement work. Drivers can take a detour along NY Route 417.

The work in the towns of Carrollton and Allegany is expected to last five weeks, but could be delayed with weather.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit the 551 New York website, or the free 511NY mobile app.