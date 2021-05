Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during this time.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Town of Hamburg will begin some road work this week on Quimby Drive.

Hamburg Highway Superintendent Ted Casey says paving will begin Tuesday morning, around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m., between McKinley Parkway and South Park Avenue.

One lane of Quimby Drive will be open with flaggers in place; however, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during this time.

Paving on Quimby Drive will take place for two to three days, weather permitting.