Road work on stretch of Rt. 5 through Hamburg and Lackawanna starts Thursday

If Route 5 through Hamburg and Lackawanna is part of your commute, there's some upcoming road work you will want to be aware of.

Starting Thursday, July 30 at 7 a.m., the eastbound lane of Route 5 between the Route 179 and Ridge Road will be closed for approximately one month.

As always, the work is weather dependent and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

The NYS Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers of the state's Move Over Law requiring you to slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding through work zones.